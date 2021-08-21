Does Nani deserve this blame?

Even after showing unflinching support to the revival of theatre business amidst losses, actor Nani has become a target for film exhibitors in Telangana. The representatives of Telangana Movie Exhibitors Association on Friday expressed their dissatisfaction over the producers of Nani starrer ‘Tuck Jagadish’ for opting to release the film on OTT platform.

A couple of exhibitors also lost their cool and announced that they wouldn’t allow movies of actor Nani to run in theatres if the makers of ‘Tuck Jagadish’ decide to release the film on OTT platform. The representatives have been optimistic about audiences coming to theatres if movies of star heroes are released. The movies like Satyadev starrer ‘Thimmarusu’, and SR Kalayanamandapam, then Paagal, and now Sree Vishnu’s ‘Raja Raja Chora’ have been received well by the audiences and the opening day collections say it all. In such a scenario, how producers can take the OTT route at the peak of a festival, they questioned.

Meanwhile, Nani’s fans expressed anger over the development. Some of his fans on social media questioned as to how a star like Nani can be held responsible if the makers of ‘Tuck Jagadish’ decided to not release the film in theatres.

Actor Nani has been very vocal against the prevailing situation of how single screen theatre owners have been suffering from losses due to pandemics. In this very week, Nani left a note on his Twitter handle expressing his support to theatres and how he would love watching his movie if it gets released in theatres.

