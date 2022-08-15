Don Bosco emerge champion at U-14 Keystone Basketball Tournament

Don Bosco Good Training Academy girls team with the winner trophy.

Hyderabad: Don Bosco Good Training Academy bagged top honours in the girls category of the U-14 Keystone Basketball Academy Zero Gravity 5×5 Basketball Tournament held in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Sahasra scored 12 points as Don Bosco thrashed Keystone Basketball Academy (KBA) 30-12 in the summit clash. For KBA, Lakshya scored six and Asmi Ghosh scored four.

Meanwhile in the boys category, Keystone Basketball Academy Stars defeated Keystone Basketball Academy Hoopsters 34-14 to clinch the title.

Reyan scored nine while D Adithya and Dhruv Boppana shot eight and seven respectively to guide their side to victory. For KBA Hoopsters, Veer scored eight points.

Results: Girls (Final): Don Bosco 30 (Sahasra 12) bt KBA 12 (Lakshya 6, Asmi Ghosh 4); Boys: KBA Stars 34 (Reyan 9, Dhruv Boppana 7, D Adithya 8) bt KBA Hoopsters 14 (Veer 8); Semifinals: KBA Hoopsters 54 (Veer 29, Anirudh 8, Smaran 7) bt Chirec International School 50 (Hrishikesh 10, Anirudh 14, Karan Deo 8); KBA Stars 49 (Reyan 6, Dhruv Boppana 11, Suryansh 15, Prithvi 11) bt Pushpan Sports Academy 24 (N Arjun 17, Shreyan 5).