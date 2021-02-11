Don’t close down stations in SCR zone: MP Ranjith Reddy

In a special mention in Lok Sabha, he said the Railways recently took a decision to close 31 stations in the South Central Railway (SCR) zone.

Hyderabad: TRS MP G Ranjith Reddy expressed concern over the closure of railway stations in Secunderabad and Hyderabad divisions for passenger traffic from February 1.

In a special mention in Lok Sabha, he said the Railways recently took a decision to close 31 stations in the South Central Railway (SCR) zone including 24 in Secunderabad and Hyderabad divisions along with Mailram station in Vikarabad junction.

These are small stations where some passenger trains stop for one or two minutes to help people in that area board the train, he said.

