Don’t create controversy in the name of Bharat: Vinod Kumar

It was against the spirit of federalism to think that Bharat should be the only name since it was mentioned in the Constitution that India was a collection of States, said Vinod Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:11 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

TS planning board vice-chairman B Vinod kumar interacting with media persons in IDOC Sircilla on Sunday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Sunday asked the BJP-led Centre not to create unnecessary controversies and provocations in the country in the name of changing the name of India as Bharat.

It was against the spirit of federalism to think that Bharat should be the only name since it was mentioned in the Constitution that India was a collection of States. Vinod Kumar made these comments while interacting with media persons after hoisting tricolor as part of Telangana National Integration Day celebrations held in Integrated District Offices Complex in Sircilla on Sunday.

It was not proper on the part of the BJP government to think about one nation-one election, one nation-one language and presidential system of governance in India which has different conflicts, culture, traditions, customs, languages and geographical conditions.

The constitution would hold together the diverse and conflicting India that is home to different geographical conditions, languages and traditions, he said.

On the National Integration Day celebrations, Vinod Kumar said the State government had decided to organize the celebrations after considering all factors. The State government was celebrating the occasion of Telangana becoming a part of India, he said.

