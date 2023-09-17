Irrigation projects played crucial role in reshaping future of Telangana: CM KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao explained the impact of the State government's efforts that propelled the growth of the State on multiple fronts. He stated that Telangana made a remarkable progress across various sectors in shortest time.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the completion of multiple irrigation projects including Kaleshwaram and Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Schemes played a crucial role in reshaping the future of Telangana. He said the State government succeeded in developing agriculture into a remunerative profession, with record yield in paddy production.

The Chief Minister underscored the significance of the completing pending irrigation projects and making agriculture a remunerative profession in the State, ending decades of neglect in undivided Andhra Pradesh. “The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) brought a transformation to the northern districts, while the inauguration of the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) marks a turning point for south Telangana,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao reiterated the State government’s commitment to delivering quality healthcare services, with focus on establishing government medical and nursing colleges in every district. The government has also initiated the construction of super specialty hospitals and palliative care units, leading to a significant reduction in maternal and child deaths.

The Chief Minister reiterated the State government’s commitment to provide double bedroom houses for deserving poor citizens. He said nearly one lakh houses in Hyderabad were completed and were ready for distribution, apart from launch of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme enabling the poor to build a house on their land. He said the government was committed to the welfare of all communities, providing financial assistance, reservations, and incentives to weaker sections, encouraging them to thrive.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the IT sector had witnessed remarkable growth after Telangana formation, with the State becoming a leading player in the country. The IT exports increased to Rs.2,41,275 crore in 2022-23, from Rs.57,258 crore in 2014-15 and providing employment to 9.05 lakh IT professionals.

He stated that Hyderabad, often called a “mini India,” boasts of harmonious coexistence among people of all States and religions. He said the city’s transparent administration and uninterrupted electricity have attracted international companies, putting it in the league of global cities. The government is investing heavily on improving public infrastructure across Hyderabad.

With initiatives like Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragrathi, villages and towns of Telangana too underwent significant transformations, winning multiple awards from the Centre for their outstanding work.

