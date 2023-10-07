Don’t trust promises of BJP and Congress, MP Nama tells voters

Farmers committed suicides in the past and people faced hardships during the rule of previous governments, he noted.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:16 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

MP N Nageswara Rao campaigned for Wyra BRS candidate B Madan Lal at Julurpad in Kothagudem district on Saturday.

Kothagudem: Wyra constituency election in-charge MP Nama Nageswara Rao asked the voters not to trust the false promises being made by Congress and BJP leaders.

The Congress and BJP parties were not able to implement their promises in any of the States they ruled but were trying to deceive people in Telangana. Farmers committed suicides in the past and people faced hardships during the rule of previous governments, he noted.

Nageswara Rao campaigned for the BRS Wyra candidate B Madan Lal at Julurpad in the district on Saturday. He urged the BRS cadres to work together for the victory of the party candidate with a good majority.

The BJP and Congress were anti-farmer parties and never cared for the well being of the farming community. Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao farmers were happy and Telangana witnessed rapid development in the agriculture sector, he noted.

MLA Ramulu Naik told the party cadres to fight against the opponents with their full strength. He expressed confidence that Madan Lal would win the Wyra Assembly seat with a thumping majority and BRS would come to power for the third time in Telangana.

The party candidate Madan Lal said he joined politics for the sake of justice for the common man and requested voters to trust Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership. Rythu Bandhu district president Nallamala Venkateswara Rao, party leaders Ellanki Satyanarayana and others were present.

Later Nageswara Rao reviewed the ongoing electioneering at booth level. Discussions were held regarding the votes received by the BRS in the past in respective villages and what kind of efforts should be made now to ensure a majority.