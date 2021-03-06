Don’t underestimate us, KTR warns Oppn parties

“We will respond to all those abuses with interest as we are keeping track of all their deeds,” affirmed Rama Rao

By | Published: 10:59 pm 12:53 am

Hyderabad: Sending the message loud and clear, TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao warned the opposition parties not to underestimate Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s silence and promised that there will be an appropriate reaction to the abuses by some ‘buffoons’ in the opposition.

“We will respond to all those abuses with interest as we are keeping track of all their deeds,” affirmed Rama Rao.

Despite facing several hurdles and undeterred by the constant attempts to suppress the separate statehood agitation, Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao set up the TRS party and achieved Telangana, he said.

“Without considering the Chief Minister’s struggles and contribution towards the formation of Telangana State, a few people are making disrespectful remarks against him. Do not misjudge our silence as weakness. We will respond to them at an appropriate time,” said the TRS working president while addressing the TRS Vidhyarthi (TRSV) members at Telangana Bhavan here on Saturday.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi came up with the slogan of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and announced Rs 20 lakh crore package. “Did anyone get benefit under the package?” he asked.

The Minister took a jibe at the failures of the BJP to keep its promises. “Modiji ke batein karodon mein, kaam pakodon mein (The Prime Minister makes statements in crores but his actions resemble pakodis (snacks),” charged Rama Rao and appealed to graduates to teach a fitting lesson to the BJP in the MLC elections.

Apart from setting up hundreds of residential schools and colleges, the Telangana government has increased employment opportunities for youth. “All this was possible due to the vision of Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao,” he pointed out. While the TRS government had launched many educational institutes, the BJP government’s contribution to Telangana was a big zero, he said and added that new IIMs, IIITs and ITIRs were announced but none was allocated to Telangana.

Even in the allotment of Navodaya Vidyalayas and medical colleges, a grave injustice was done to Telangana, he said and asked “Why should people vote for the BJP in Telangana?”

As the BJP government was shutting the steel plant at Visakhapatnam, he asked if the saffron party will set up a plant at Bayyaram. The TRS government was speaking about developments and achievements with facts and figures but on the contrary, the BJP leaders were making false remarks, he said.

“They refrain from a debate on such issues but constantly rake up the India-Pakistan issue,” said Rama Rao.

TRSV president Gellu Srinivas Yadav said while the TRS made student leaders into public representatives, the BJP and the Congress use the youth only as their vote bank. Government Whip Balka Suman, former Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin and others spoke on the occasion.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .