Don’t vote for the corrupt Congress party: Nirmala Sitharaman

She stressed the importance of re-electing PM Narendra Modi for the state's progress.

By ANI Published Date - 16 April 2024, 06:04 PM

Jaipur: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday urged the voters of Rajasthan not to support the Congress party as it is ‘corrupt’.

“Don’t come back, this was the slogan by the people of the state that’s why their government lost power… I request all the voters of the state that don’t vote for the corrupt Congress party… PM Modi has to be made the PM again for the development of the state,” she said at a press conference in Jaipur.

She accused the Congress party of raising public issues, only to forget them once in power.

“Only to make promises for elections, mislead the public, get votes and then forget about it, the Congress party is an expert in this matter… Talking to the public, raising their issues, and after raising them, sitting in power and then forgetting (people issues), this is the attitude of Congress, not ours,” she said.

In 2014 BJP won all 25 parliamentary seats in the state. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP won 24 out of 25 seats in the state, while Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) secured the remaining one seat.

Bypolls for 26 Assembly seats in the state will also be held alongside the Lok Sabha elections. Nearly 96.8 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming general elections at over 12 lakh polling stations.

The 25 parliamentary constituencies of Rajasthan will go to the polls in two phases.

In Phase 1 of polling in the state on April 19, which is also the opening phase of the seven-phased elections, voting will be conducted for 12 seats. The remaining 13 seats in the state will be contested in the second phase on April 26.