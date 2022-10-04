Dost 2022: One lakh degree seats frozen in Telangana

09:38 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

Seats were frozen in the colleges or courses that recorded zero admissions during the last three years in the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) admission counselling.

Hyderabad: In a major decision, the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education and Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) have temporarily frozen a staggering 1 lakh degree seats in various courses like BA, BCom, BSc in the State. The move comes following poor demand for seats in the degree courses.

Seats were frozen in the colleges or courses that recorded zero admissions during the last three years in the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) admission counselling. Also, seats in the colleges and courses where the enrollment is less than 15 per cent than the total intake are put on hold for the present academic year and these seats will not be available for admissions during ongoing DOST 2022 special phase web counselling.

Students in the courses and colleges with less than 15 seats, will be given an option to shift to the same or different course in the same or different college. So far, out of 4.60 lakh seats available in 978 degree colleges, 1.53 lakh students have reported.

“This is a temporary freeze on the seats. We are not revoking the affiliation or cancelling the seats. But these seats will not be available for admissions in the ongoing counselling,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the last date to register and exercise web options for degree admissions through DOST special phase counselling is October 7. The registration fee is Rs.400. Special category certificates verification is on October 7 and seats will be allotted on October 9. Those who receive provisional seat allotment should self-report online between October 9 and 10 and report at respective colleges between October 10 and 11.