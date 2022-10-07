DOST 2022: Special phase admission schedule revised

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education and Commissionerate of Collegiate Education on Friday revised the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2022 special phase admission counselling schedule.

As per the revised schedule, candidates seeking admissions to degree courses can register with a fee of Rs.400 and exercise web options up to October 11 while the provisional seat allotment is on October 13.

Students should self-report online and report at allotted colleges between October 13 and 15. For details, visit the website https://dost.cgg.gov.in/.