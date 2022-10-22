Double delight for Abhaya at AITA U-18 Tennis Tournament

Published Date - 06:24 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Hyderabad: Abhaya Vemuri clinched twin titles in the AITA Under-18 National Series held at the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Abhaya defeated Nirali Padaniya 6-3, 6-1 in the girls singles final to emerge champion. Later she paired with Apoorva Vemuri and won the title after Nirali Padaniya and Srivally Verma were given walk over.

Meanwhile in the boys category, Venkat Rishi Batlanki thrashed Azmeir Shaik 6-2, 6-4 in the summit clash.

Results: U-18 (Singles): Boys: Venkat Rishi Batlanki bt Azmeir Shaik 6-2, 6-4; Girls: Abhaya Vemuri bt Nirali Padaniya 6-3, 6-1; Doubles: Boys: Azmer Shaik/Umeir Sumer bt Arunav Muzamdar/Kevin Titus 6-3, 6-4; Girls: Abhaya Vemuri/Apoorva Vemuri bt Nirali Padaniya/Srivally Verma (W/O).