Double delight for Ajay at Uttam Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:53 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Winners and runners-up their trophies.

Hyderabad: Ajay crushed Hanman Ramu 6-1 in the men’s singles final of the Uttam Tennis Tournament held at the Uttam Tennis Academy, Hallika homes, Bolarum on Monday.

Later, he paired with Naresh and thrashed Shivaji and Narsimha duo 6-1 to bag the top honours in the men’s doubles.

Results: Double delight for Ajay Men’s singles: Ajay bt Hanman Ramu 6-1; Doubles: Ajay/Naresh bt Shivaji/Narsimha 6-1; U-16 mixed event singles (Round Robin format): Winner: Sripathi Aarit, Runner-up: S Sanjay; U-14 mixed event singles: T Pravan Chanakya bt Vivaan 4-4, 7-4; Doubles: Winner: T Pranav Chanakya/Sai Shashank, Runner: Abishua/vihaan; U-12 mixed event singles (Round Robin format): Winner: Surya Kiran, Runner: Vihaan; U-10 mixed event singles: K Aswitha Reddy bt Aariv Rao 6-0.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .