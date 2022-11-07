Double delight for Deepak at Leo Tennis Tournament

G Deepak Reddy clinched twin titles in the U-10 mixed event and U-12 boys singles of the Leo Tennis Tournament

Hyderabad: G Deepak Reddy clinched twin titles in the U-10 mixed event and U-12 boys singles of the Leo Tennis Tournament held at the Leo Tennis Academy, Legala sports, Lingampally on Sunday.

Deppak thrashed Kashika Karnam 5-1 in the mixed event final to bag the top honours. Later he got the better of S Jaswanth 4-4, 8-6 to emerge champion of the boys singles category.

Results: U-10: Mixed event: G Deepak Reddy bt Kashika Karnam 5-1; U-12: Boys: G Deepak Reddy bt S Jaswanth 4-4, 8-6; Girls (Round Robin Format): Winner: Kashika Karnam; Runner-up: Tvisha; U-14: Mixed event: Parth Palod bt Sisir 5-3; U-16: Boys (Round Robin Format): Winner: Sisir; Runner-up: Sai Shashank; Men’s Singles: Lalu Yadav bt Naresh 6-1; Men’s Doubles: T Dilip/Raja bt Gurunath Dame/Ajay 6-4.