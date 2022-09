Double delight for Kashika at Leo Tennis Tournament

Published Date - 07:23 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

(Winners and runners-up with their trophies) Kashika Karnam clinched top honours in the U-10 and U-12 mixed events of the Leo Tennis Tournament held at the Leo Tennis Academy

Hyderabad: Kashika Karnam clinched top honours in the U-10 and U-12 mixed events of the Leo Tennis Tournament held at the Leo Tennis Academy, Legala Sports, Lingampally on Sunday.

Kashika defeated Anvith Chamarthi in both U-10 and U-12 events with a score line of 4-4, 7-5 and 4-4, 7-4 respectively.

Results:

U-10: Mixed event: Kashika Karnam bt Anvith Chamarthi 4-4, 7-5;

U-12: Kashika Karnam bt Anvith Chamarthi 4-4, 7-4;

U-14: Sisir Talluri bt Parth Palod 4-4, 7-3;

U-16: Namish bt Sisir 5-1;

Men’s Doubles: Lalu/Ajay bt B Jahangir/B Raghavendra 6-3; Corporate 30

Men’s singles: Sreekar bt Sohan Suryadevara 6-0;

Corporate 30 Men’s doubles (Round Robin Format):

Winner: Sreekar, Devarakonda Sankar;

Runners-up: Sagar, Srikanth.