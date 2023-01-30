Double delight for Lalu Yadav at Goldslam Tennis Tournament

Lalu Yadav bagged twin titles at the Gold slam Tennis Tournament held at the Leo Tennis Academy, Lingampally
Hyderabad: Lalu Yadav bagged twin titles at the Goldslam Tennis Tournament held at the Leo Tennis Academy, Lingampally, Hyderabad on Sunday.
Lalu defeated K Narsimha 6-2 in the men’s singles final to clinch the title. Later, he paired with Mukesh Yadav and defeated K Narsimha and Hanman Ramu 6-4 to emerge champions.
In the men’s corporate singles summit clash, Buma Vijay Kiran got the better of N Tejesh Kumar 5-3 to bag the top honours.
Results (Final): U-10: Naga Thrishul Reddy bt Naksh Sharma 5-2; U-12: Sriram bt Harshith P 5-0; U-14: Namish bt Sriram 5-3; Parent And Child (Round Robin Format): Winners: G Deepak, Ananda Reddy; Runners-up: Sumit, Samarth Gupta; Men’s Singles: Lalu Yadav bt K Narsimha 6-2; Doubles: Lalu Yadav/Mukesh Yadav bt K Narsimha/Hanman Ramu 6-4; Corporate 30 Men’s Singles: Buma Vijay Kiran bt Tejesh Kumar N 5-3; Doubles (Round Robin Format): Winners: Buma Vijay Kiran, Tejesh Kumar N; Runners-up: Ramgopal S, Sreekanth Bodeddula.