Double delight for Lalu Yadav at Goldslam Tennis Tournament

Lalu Yadav bagged twin titles at the Gold slam Tennis Tournament held at the Leo Tennis Academy, Lingampally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:28 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Winners and runners-up with their trophies.

Hyderabad: Lalu Yadav bagged twin titles at the Goldslam Tennis Tournament held at the Leo Tennis Academy, Lingampally, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Lalu defeated K Narsimha 6-2 in the men’s singles final to clinch the title. Later, he paired with Mukesh Yadav and defeated K Narsimha and Hanman Ramu 6-4 to emerge champions.

In the men’s corporate singles summit clash, Buma Vijay Kiran got the better of N Tejesh Kumar 5-3 to bag the top honours.

Results (Final): U-10: Naga Thrishul Reddy bt Naksh Sharma 5-2; U-12: Sriram bt Harshith P 5-0; U-14: Namish bt Sriram 5-3; Parent And Child (Round Robin Format): Winners: G Deepak, Ananda Reddy; Runners-up: Sumit, Samarth Gupta; Men’s Singles: Lalu Yadav bt K Narsimha 6-2; Doubles: Lalu Yadav/Mukesh Yadav bt K Narsimha/Hanman Ramu 6-4; Corporate 30 Men’s Singles: Buma Vijay Kiran bt Tejesh Kumar N 5-3; Doubles (Round Robin Format): Winners: Buma Vijay Kiran, Tejesh Kumar N; Runners-up: Ramgopal S, Sreekanth Bodeddula.