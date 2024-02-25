Vibhor, Vaibhav emerge champions in Children Chess Tournament

Vibhor Panga with 4.5 points and Vaibhav Chenna with 7.5 points sealed the senior and junior titles respectively in the Children Chess Tournament at A2H Chess Academy, Kukatpally, Hyderabad on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 February 2024, 10:34 PM

All medal winners of the chess championship on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Vibhor Panga of Delhi Public School, Miyapur and Vaibhav Chenna of Hindu Public School, Chintal clinched senior and junior category titles respectively of the Children Chess Tournament at A2H Chess Academy, Kukatpally, Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the senior category, Vibhor with 4.5 points sealed the title in tie-break ahead of Karthikeya, who settled for runner-up position. Meanwhile, Vaibhav with 7.5 points finished ahead of Deepesh Maruthi and Mohana Krishna with six points each finished in second and third places respectively.

Results: Seniors: 1. Vibhor Panga (4.5), 2. P Karthikeya (4.5), 3. K Abhinav (2); Juniors: 1. Vaibhav Chenna (7.5), 2. Deepesh Maruthi (6), 3. Mohana Krishna (6); Special Prizes: 1. Y Hishitha (3.5), 2. P Varnika (3), 3. Rohit Reddy (2.5), 4. Banwitha P (1.5) 5.Tanvi Sri (1).