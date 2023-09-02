Double delight for Pawan Kalyan fans

In the poster, he is seen holding a sword stained with blood. This portrayal is one of Pawan Kalyan's most intense avatars in recent years.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:08 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Hyderabad: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s fans are still buzzing with excitement following the explosive impact of the first teaser for his upcoming gangster drama, ‘OG,’ which was unveiled today on his 52nd birthday.

Adding to their excitement, the makers of his other film, ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh,’ released a new poster.

In this poster, Pawan Kalyan appears in a striking get-up, wearing a striped lungi, seated in front of a grand mosque, with a group of intense-looking people standing at a distance.

The poster has raised expectations for the film, and shooting is expected to commence from September 5.