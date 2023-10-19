Double murder case: Court sentences three men to life imprisonment

Two realtors - N Srinivas Reddy (40), a resident of Almasguda, and Komati Reddy Raghavendra Reddy (40), a resident of BN Reddy Nagar were shot dead at Ibrahimpatnam in Ranga Reddy district on March 1 last year over a property dispute.

Hyderabad: A local court on Thursday convicted and sentenced three persons involved in the sensational double murder at Ibrahimpatnam last year, to life imprisonment and imposed a fine on them.

The police later arrested Mereddy Mattareddy alias Ashok Reddy alias Sathireddy (43), a realtor from Chaitanyapuri, Mohammed Khaja Moinuddin (34), a welder of Krishna district in A.P and Burri Bikshapathi (32), a mason from Medak district and three other persons Syed Raheem, Sameer Ali and Raju Khan for the alleged involvement in the murder. However Mattareddy, Khaja and Bhikshapathi were found guilty and sentenced the imprisonment, the remaining three persons were acquitted by the court.

The dispute pertained to Lake Villa Orchards lands located at Cherlapatelguda village of Ibrahimpatnam mandal in Rangareddy district.

The police had invoked various Sections of Indian Penal Code and Indian Arms Act against the suspects. After the trail the court pronounced the judgement on Thursday. All the three convicts were shifted to Central Prison Cherlapally.

