Downtown Gal wins main event in Hyderabad races

Newmarket Plate 1400 metres, the feature event of the races at Malakpet on Sunday

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 6:17 pm

Hyderabad: The Laxman Singh-trained Downtown Gal was ridden by Neeraj Rawal to victory in the Newmarket Plate 1400 metres, the feature event of the races at Malakpet on Sunday.

Results

1. Lifes Song (1), Soloist (2), Morior Invictus (3), Salisbury (4), W-Rs.-12, SHP-Rs. 29, P-Rs. 10, 13, 101, THP- Rs. 304, SHW-Rs. 12 & 24, Q-Rs. 36, F-Rs. 41, Tanala-Rs. 1,060.

2. Downtown Gal (1), NRI Valley (2), Havelock Cruise (3), Long Range (4), W-Rs.-36, SHP-Rs. 32, P-Rs. 14, 11, 31, THP- Rs. 74, SHW-Rs. 23 & 10, Q-Rs. 89, F-Rs. 263, Tanala-Rs. 2,172.

3. City Of Bliss (1), Total Rarc (2), One More Time (3), Mireya (4). W-Rs.-11, SHP-Rs. 18, P-Rs. 10, 11, 31, THP- Rs. 61, SHW-Rs. 10 & 13, Q-Rs. 19, F-Rs. 20, Tanala-Rs. 137.

4. Peaky Blinders (1), Saffron Art (2), Fire Power (3), Rapid Fire (4). W-Rs.- 28, SHP-Rs. 33, P-Rs. 10, 10, 10, THP- Rs. 69, SHW-Rs. 10 & 10, Q-Rs. 76, F-Rs. 137, T-Rs. 275.

5. NRI Vision (1), Linewiler (2), Four One Four (3), Rhine (4). W-Rs.- 37, SHP-Rs. 52, P-Rs. 11, 21, 24, THP- Rs. 53, SHW-Rs. 10 & 49, Q-Rs. 134, F-Rs. 243, T-Rs. 4,102.

Withdrawn: Green Turf.

6. Knotty Dancer (1), Alica (2), Bugsy (3), Scintillating Lass (4). W-Rs.- 40, SHP-Rs. 132, P-Rs. 12, 36, 16, THP- Rs. 40, SHW-Rs. 21 & 80, Q-Rs. 726, F-Rs. 1,252, T-Rs. 7,553.

7. Bisate (1), NRI Sun (2), Cheltenham 3, Trump Star (4). W-Rs.- 15, SHP-Rs. 31, P-Rs. 13, 13, 21, THP- Rs. 46, SHW-Rs. 10 & 16, Q-Rs. 27, F-Rs. 38, T-Rs. 152.

8. King Maker (1), NRI Magic (2), Mind Reader 3, Explosive (4). W-Rs.- 76, SHP-Rs. 44, P-Rs. 22, 14, 29, THP- Rs. 76, SHW-Rs. 33 & 20, Q-Rs. 162, F-Rs. 302, T-Rs. 1,510.

Jackpot 70%: Paid Rs. 8,667/- (Winning tickets 39).

Jackpot 30%: Paid Rs. 348/- (Winning tickets 416).

1st Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 839/-(Winning tickets 48).

2nd Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 2,615/-(Winning tickets 35).

1st Treble: Paid Rs. 124/-(Winning tickets 325).

2nd Treble: Paid Rs. 153 /-(Winning tickets 209).

3rd Treble: Paid Rs. 603 /-(Winning tickets 123).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .