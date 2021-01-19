DPS Nacharam: Fun-learning the day & night concept

These types of discovery-based learning and art integration activities help the children understand the concepts very well.

Published: 6:40 pm

The concept of day and night is one of the important things to teach preschoolers. It is the first step in introducing children to the concept of calendars and time. As part of this, Delhi Public School, Nacharam conducted an activity for pre primary students.

Preprimary children were guided to make an anemograph of day and night scenes. Whereas nursery and pre-nursery children learnt the concept by making a creative day and night card.

Through these activities, children learnt about different celestial bodies like stars, Sun, Moon during the different times of the day. These types of discovery-based learning and art integration activities help the children understand the concepts very well.

