DPS Nacharam-Kids turn advertisers, marketers

Some popular products like Amul, Nirma, Dettol were among various products children advertised during the event.

By | Published: 6:02 pm

Pre-primary students of Delhi Public School, Nacharam took part in an online activity that saw them advertise various consumer products. The activity allowed the tiny tots to market and creatively advertise articles. Some popular products like Amul, Nirma, Dettol were among various products children advertised during the event.

Teachers and parents were amazed to see kids’ marketing skills at the online event and were all praise to them. They appreciated the children’s speaking skills, confidence and stage etiquette.

