Dr Anjali V Bagde new Dean School of European Studies at EFLU

EFLU V-C, Prof E Suresh Kumar appointed Dr Anjali who heads the Department of French and Francophone Studies, as Dean for a period of three years

By | Published: 6:47 pm

Hyderabad: Dr Anjali V Bagde has been appointed as Dean School of European Studies, English and Foreign Languages University.

The English and Foreign Languages University, Vice-Chancellor, Prof E Suresh Kumar appointed Dr Anjali who heads the Department of French and Francophone Studies, as Dean for a period of three years with immediate effect.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .