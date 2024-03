Dr BR Ambedkar College triumph in OU Inter College Softball Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 11:30 PM

Hyderabad: Dr BR Ambedkar College, Hyderabad defeated Sardar Patel College, Secunderabad 6-2 in the Osmania University Inter College Softball Championship held at Osmania University ‘B’ ground on Tuesday.

Results: Dr BR Ambedkar College 6 bt SP College 2; Top Three Places: 1. Dr BR Ambedkar College, 2. SP College, 3. Avanthi Degree & PG College Barkatpura, Badruka College.