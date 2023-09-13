Dr. GSR Trust gets appreciation for helping TB patients

The trust distributed nutrient food kits to tuberculosis patients for six months free of cost to 250 patients in Kothagudem constituency.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:32 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Khammam: Dr. GSR Charitable Trust was honoured with the best service appreciation certificate under Ayushman Bharat Nikshay Mitra programme.

The trust distributed nutrient food kits to tuberculosis patients for six months free of cost to 250 patients in Kothagudem constituency. At a programme at Paloncha Government Area Hospital in the district on Wednesday the hospital superintendent Dr. Mukhanteswara Rao presented the appreciation certificate to the trust’s manager Chandragiri Anji.

Dr. Mukhanteswara Rao thanked the trust chairman Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao for providing nutritional food kits to tuberculosis patients to boost their immunity levels. Dr. Somayajulu Dora, Dr. Manikantha Reddy and trust Coordinator M Joga Rao and others were present.

