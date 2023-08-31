Dr Vallala Prudvi Raju emphasizes life skills for 21st-century success

Dr Vallala Prudvi Raju, a personality development trainer from Vasavi Clubs International Navanimran, underscored the importance of life skills in today's era.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:35 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Warangal: In an insightful session held at Government Polytechnic College, here on Thursday, Dr Vallala Prudvi Raju, a personality development trainer from Vasavi Clubs International Navanimran, underscored the importance of life skills in today’s era. Participating in the “You Are Topper” training programme organized by Vasavi Club, Dr Prithviraj shared valuable insights with students.

Dr Prudvi Raju also highlighted the significance of soft skills alongside academic expertise, addressing the evolving demands of the modern world.

Principal Dr B Prabhakar, President of Vasavi Club Warangal and Prof Guntur Venkatanarayana were present.