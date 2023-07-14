NTPC launches personality development programme for girls in Hyd

NTPC launched a month-long non-residential personality development programme for girls at the Government Girls High School at West Marredpally.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:37 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Hyderabad: On the lines of the popular Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM), the flagship CSR programme of NTPC, the Southern Region HQ at Hyderabad in collaboration with Dakshin Deepanjali Mahila Samiti on Friday launched a month-long non-residential personality development programme for girls at the Government Girls High School at West Marredpally.

Around 122 girls have registered for the programme which will include training for all round development including computer training, dance, drama, self defence, yoga, art and craft etc. Debashish Chattopadhyay, Regional Executive Director (South & WR-1) was the chief guest along with Suchita Nandi, president, DDMS as guest of honour.

The programme will be executed by Tanvi Consultancy with faculties who have rich exposure in their respective fields and have won acclaim. SN Panigrahi, GM HR, Badruddin Ansari, DGM-HR, M Manohar Charya, Headmaster, Govt Girls High School and others were present, according to a press release.