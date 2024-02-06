Hyderabad: Life skills training for teachers organised at CCRT

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 February 2024, 06:53 PM

Noted personality development expert, orator and author GVN Raju delivering a training session on life skills organised in Hyderabad by CCRT.

Hyderabad: The regional center for Center for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), Hyderabad organised a three-hour long training program on ‘Life Skills’ which was delivered by renowned personality development expert, orator and author GVN Raju.

In his talk, GVN Raju said that the World Health Organization (WHO) defines Life Skills as abilities for adaptive and positive behavior that enables individuals to deal effectively with the demands and challenges of everyday life. The WHO has identified 10 important core skills which are mainly divided into three groups including social, emotional and thinking skills.

With the Central Government serious in imparting life skills to teachers across the country, the CCRT on its part took the initiative to organize a special training session on life skills. The participants were trained thoroughly to have a clear idea on different skills and how these can be implemented in a classroom to bring positive change and face the challenges in day to day life.

The participants in the special talk actively participated in the training activities facilitated by the noted speaker who is also the Director of Way2transform and reputed Life Skill Coach. The CCRT Coordinating team member Soundarya introduced the faculty and vote of thanks was proposed by the one of participants representing all the teachers attended from Ten different states of north, west, south and East parts of the country.