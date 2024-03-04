Dreams of people of Telangana are my vision and pillar of ‘Modi’s guarantee’: PM

Commenting about the Lord Ram's Temple in Ayodhya, Modi said Telangana had played a pivotal role in the Pran-Pratishtha of Ram Mandir and has a bigger role to play in realizing a Viksit Bharat.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 March 2024, 04:51 PM

Photo: PTI

Hyderabad: Stating that his government was committed towards the development of Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the dreams of the people of Telangana were his vision and the pillar of ‘Modi’s guarantee’.

Addressing a BJP rally in Adilabad after laying foundation and dedicating several projects to the nation on Monday, the Prime Minister said Modi’s guarantee has enabled the creation of a ‘Turmeric Board’ for farmers in Telangana and facilitated a record Minimum Support Price (MSP) for cotton farmers while also establishing seven mega textile parks with one in Telangana, empowering its farmers. “Telangana is the land of the brave Ramji Gond and Komaram Bheem. Our government aims to honour Ramji Gond through a museum in Hyderabad”, he said.

Stating that even after several decades post-independence, the contribution made by the people of Telangana was never given due respect, he said after 2014, the BJP government at the Centre gave great importance to the development of Telangana and the honour of the tribal community.

Commenting about the Lord Ram’s Temple in Ayodhya, Modi said Telangana had played a pivotal role in the Pran-Pratishtha of Ram Mandir and has a bigger role to play in realizing a Viksit Bharat.

Targeting the opposition coalition, I.N.D.I.A bloc over nepotism and corruption, the Prime Minister alleged that the leaders of the I.N.D.I.A alliance were deeply engrossed in corruption, nepotism and appeasement and that they were more concerned about their families and least bothered about the people of the country. The”dynasty parties,” might have different faces, but “jhoot and loot” was their common character, he asserted.

“When I questioned their ‘Parivarvad’, they started saying that Modi has no family. My life is an open book, 140 crore people of the country are my family. Today, crores of daughters, mothers and sisters of the country are Modi’s family. Every poor person in the country is my family. Those who have no one, they also belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them,” he said.

Criticizing the opposition for labelling his gatherings as election rallies, Modi said some individuals were not putting in enough effort and prematurely categorising these events as election public meetings. “Such assumptions are unwarranted since the official announcement of elections has not been made yet,” he said sarcastically.

“They (Opposition) keep talking about elections.Yesterday for the entire day, I sat down with all the ministers, senior secretaries, and officials – the top team of around 125 people. I didn’t discuss elections, I elaborately discussed the action plan for the ‘Viksit Bharat Nirman’,” he said.

The Prime Minister listed several developmental works undertaken in the past 15 days in the country and said that the work undertaken in the last 15 days to further strengthen Atmanirbhar Bharat to ‘Viksit Bharat. “I would like to show you how the BJP-led central government is celebrating the ‘vikas utsav’. In the last 15 days, two IITs, three IIMs and one IIS were inaugurated. Similarly, five AIIMS were inaugurated and the world’s largest storage scheme was launched for the farmers,” he said.