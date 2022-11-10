Fast track works of Basthi Dawakhanas in Siddipet: Municipal Commissioner

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:34 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Siddipet: Municipal Commissioner Ch Ravindar Reddy has instructed officials to fast-track the works of Basthi Dawakhanas in ward number 1 and 11.

During an inspection of works on Thursday, the Commissioner said the State government was aiming to provide better health facilities to help the poor people.

Suggesting the staff to provide all facilities at these Basthi Dawakhanas, Reddy directed them to build modern toilets and a shed for shade in front of the hospital. He also examined the construction of the doctor’s room, store room, lab, and injection room.

Since there was a busy market, he has suggested the engineering department to build a separate road to the Basthi Dawakhana at Kallakunta Colony which falls under the 11th ward.

Later, the Commissioner also examined the under-construction Lingareddypally Basthi Dawakhana which falls under ward number 1. Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao will inaugurate both hospitals shortly.