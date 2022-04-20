Drinking water supply started in 60 colonies outside GHMC limits

Published: Updated On - 09:20 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Hyderabad: Drinking water supply under the ambitious Outer Ring Road Phase-II project taken up by the State government to cover the colonies outside the GHMC limits and within ORR jurisdiction, has begun.

As part of the Rs.1,200 crore project, pipeline works were completed and the supply of water has started in 60 colonies that were taken up on priority. For these colonies, new pipelines running for about 215 km have been laid, said Dana Kishore, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), during a review meeting here on Wednesday.

Works taken up in another 58 colonies were moving at a brisk pace to lay pipelines for about 75 km. During the review of the project, Kishore directed the officials to speed up the work to complete it in 10 days and to provide drinking water in these colonies too.

With the new colonies being supplied with drinking water, the HMWS&SB is organising special camps at these places to make sure all the households get water connections. He also said that people can avail new water connections by visiting the Water Board website https://www.hyderabadwater.gov.in/en/.

The HMWS&SB ORR Project Phase-II works are presently underway in different parts of the ORR region and plans are underway to complete the pipeline network works by December. The State government has already accorded administrative sanction of Rs.1,200 crore and the HMWS&SB aims to supply drinking water to 272 colonies.

Under this project, a pipeline network of 2,093 km is being laid and the construction of storage reservoirs with 137 million litres capacity is underway. Kishore also instructed officials to barricade the sites where storage reservoirs are being built and to follow all safety measures.

