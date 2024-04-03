Drone patrolling launched in Peddapalli

Commissioner of Police M Srinivasulu, who launched the service in Peddapalli police station on Wednesday, said the operation was launched to put an end to anti-social elements, ensure public security, control crime and to maintain law and order.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 April 2024, 09:18 PM

Peddapalli: The Ramagundam Commissionerate Police have launched a drone patrolling system titled ‘Operation Garuda’ on a pilot basis.

It was not possible for police personnel to continue vigilance if they were in other duties. To continue aerial survey by utilizing new technology, they had decided to go for drone patrolling.

It was possible to monitor a town that falls under a police station limits within a short time with the help of a drone. Videos and photos captured with the help of drones would help the police to register cases against those involved in illegal activities and quarrels, he said.