Growero Technologies launch latest innovations for sustainable farming

Speaking on the occasion, Company founder and director Srikanth PJ highlighted the company's vision to provide innovative, affordable and sustainable solutions that transform the agricultural industry.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 July 2024, 11:20 PM

Hyderabad: Growero Technologies on Thursday launched the latest innovations that will lead to sustainable and advanced farming.

CEO Navdeep Mehta briefed about the innovative solutions of Growero Technologies’ under the umbrella brand of Eco Booster, technology innovation in the form of Grow iX, and on innovation that will conserve water requirement by 50 per cent in the farms.

Directors (Operations and Commercial Excellence) Suresh Vemula and Vishnu Vardhan Reddy spoke about achievement in on-boarding over 4,000 channel partners across India within a very short span.

Managing Director Devendra Dasari highlighted Growero Technologies pan India presence. Today, the company is present in all the major crops of the country from rice, wheat, cotton, chilli, corn, sugarcane, pulses, fruits and vegetables, he added.