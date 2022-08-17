Drug peddler from Goa nabbed in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:51 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A man from Goa, Priteesh Narayan Borkas (36) of Anjuna Bardez, was arrested on Wednesday with Ecstasy pills, LSD blots and MDMA that he was allegedly smuggling into the city from Goa being seized.

According to the police, Priteesh and one Manzoor Ahmed, also from Goa, teamed up and were procuring the drug from Thukaram Salgovkar, Vikas Naik, Ramesh, Steve, Edwin Nunis and Sanja Gowekar, all from Goa at low prices and selling the same in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Following a tip-off on Priteesh visiting Habsiguda to hand over drugs to local consumers, he was tracked and arrested along with the drugs, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Gummi Chakravarthy said, adding that 20 ecstasy pills, five LSD blots and four grams of MDMA were seized from him.

On interrogation, Priteesh told the police that he had sold drugs to about 600 people in the city. The police are identifying his customers and are making efforts to nab them. A case was booked at the Osmania University police station.