Drug peddler from Mumbai held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:42 pm

Hyderabad: The North Zone Task Force in a joint operation with Gopalapuram police nabbed an interstate drug peddler at SD Road in Secunderabad here on Friday. Police seized 12 gm Mephedrone (MD), a narcotic drug worth Rs 60,000 from him.

The arrested suspect, Ashish Kumar Umesh Trivedi (26), a resident of Mumbai in Maharashtra, illegally procured the drug from his source and transported it to various cities to be sold to customers on higher rates. Another drug peddler Zama Sabri, also from Mumbai is absconding.

Police said Trivedi who earlier worked as a food delivery executive left it for making easy money by drug peddling. He came into contact with Zama Sabri, a local drug dealer supplying to customers at pubs, hotels, etc.

Sabri came up with the plan to transport drugs to Hyderabad and Trivedi agreed to deliver the drug to customers here on a commission basis.

They purchased the drug at Rs.1,700 per gm and sold for Rs 5,000 per gm to customers in Hyderabad. As per Sabri’s instructions, Trivedi came to Hyderabad on Friday morning along with the drug and was waiting for customers, when he was caught.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .