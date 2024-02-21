Drug peddling gang held in Hyderabad

Published Date - 21 February 2024

Hyderabad: A three-member drug peddling gang operating from Odisha was busted and arrested by the Bachupally police in Nizampet on Wednesday. Officials seized about 6.5 kgs of marijuana worth Rs 2.1 lakh from them.

The arrested persons are identified as Rohith Macha (19) from Odisha; B.Durga Prasad (21) from Kukatpally; P.Omesh (24), from Yapral.

Omesh was previously arrested by the Kukatpally police in similar case in 2022.

According to the police, the gang procured marijuana on a low rate from drug peddlers in Odisha and smuggled into the city and sold it to youth, students and daily wage workers in Nizampet and surroundings.

Following a tip-off, the gang was arrested and the contraband substance was seized.