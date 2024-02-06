Hyderabad: Driver murdered for scolding relative over ‘wearing shoes’ inside house

The victim Sangepagu Praveen Moses, (20), a resident of Nizampet, on Monday evening had gone to the house of his grandmother Rani at Rahmathnagar in Yousufguda.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 February 2024, 05:02 PM

Hyderabad: A car driver was stabbed to death by his relative in Yousufguda when he reprimanded him for wearing shoes and moving around in the house.

According to the police, after going there Praveen noticed that his relatives Abhishek Alex and Abhilash, were having a fight.

Abhishek had come home in an intoxicated condition and did not remove his footwear and had gone to sleep following which his elder brother Abhilash scolded him. However, Abhishek got angry and tried to beat Abhilash.

“Praveen, who was present at the place at that moment promptly intervened and saved Abhilash due to which Abhishek got angry. He told Praveen that that it is their family matter and he should stay away. However, an argument started between Praveen and Abhishek when the latter took a knife and stabbed Praveen on chest leading to his death,” said Madhuranagar Inspector, S Saidulu.

On information, the police reached the spot and after preliminary enquiry shifted the body to the mortuary. A case is registered against Abhishek and he is taken into custody.