Dry weather to continue in Hyderabad for next few days

Published: Updated On - 11:24 PM, Wed - 13 April 22

Hyderabad: Mostly dry weather is expected to continue in the city this week, though there are chances of rain by Saturday.

On Wednesday, Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degree Celsius. While the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad has said in its forecast that rain or thundershowers would occur in the afternoon or evening till Saturday, the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS) has said that dry weather was expected across the State for the next two days, though light to moderate rain or thundershowers could be expected in some places on Saturday.

The maximum temperature in the city was likely to range between 37 and 39 degree Celsius in the next two days, while across the State, it could be in the range of 39 degree Celsius to 42 degree Celsius, the TSDPS said, adding that on Wednesday, Adilabad recorded the highest temperature in the State at 43.4 degree Celsius followed by Nizamabad and Kamareddy at 42.7 and 41.8 degree Celsius respectively.

In the GHMC limits in the last 24 hours, the highest maximum temperature of 38.9 degree Celsius was recorded at Addagutta.

