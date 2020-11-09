Dubbak results will be out by 12.30PM on Tuesday

By | Published: 6:54 pm

Siddipet: The outcome of Dubbak Assembly constituency by-election is expected to be known by 12.30 pm on Tuesday.

Counting of ballot papers will be taken up first at 8 am and subsequently, at 8.30 am, the EVM machines will be taken up for counting. The counting will be conducted in 23 rounds on 14 tables.

The by-poll, which was necessitated by the sudden demise of sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy, was held on November 3. As many as 1,64,192 people exercised their franchise, accounting for 82.61 per cent voting. While 1,453 opted for ballot vote, there were 51 service votes, which will be counted in the beginning. The process of counting and declaration of results is expected to be completed by 1pm.

Siddipet District Collector Bharathi Hollikeri inspected the arrangements for counting at Indur Engineering College, Ponnala, near Siddipet. She made several suggestions to the staff making arrangements.

As many as 23 candidates were in the fray for the election but the the main contest is between TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha, BJP nominee M Raghunandan Rao and Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy.

