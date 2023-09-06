Collector asks officials to identify black spots in the dist

Nizamabad: Stressing the need to take measures to bring down cases of road accidents in the district, collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu directed officials to identify black spots in the district and rectify them.

The collector, who held a district-level road safety committee meeting on Wednesday, directed police, Roads & Buildings, Road Transport and other department officials to conduct a joint survey and prepare a comprehensive report on the reason behind road accidents taking place in the district. Efforts should be made to ascertain if there was any technical reason pertaining to the construction of the road behind the accidents, he said.

“Each area should be carefully examined. If the causes of accidents such as corner turns, culverts, ups and downs and poor road construction are observed, steps should be taken to correct them immediately,”he said.

Stating that there was a need to promote awareness about the various aspects of road safety, the collector said officials, especially police, aim should be to reduce the risk of deaths and serious injuries from road crashes through various road safety interventions.