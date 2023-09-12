Nizamabad: 30 girl students of KGBV Bheemgal fall sick

Nizamabad: At least 30 girls at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Bheemgal fell ill due to suspected food poisoning on Monday night.

According to reports, the students reportedly consumed contaminated food as dinner in their hostel mess, following which they had vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach ache.

The hostel staff rushed them to the Nizamabad Government Hospital around 1 am, where they are undergoing treatment.