Duo from Rajasthan held with adulterated groceries in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:46 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

Hyderabad: The Task Force along with the Nallakunta police on Wednesday nabbed two persons on charges of procuring adulterated grocery items from Rajasthan and selling it to dealers here. Officials seized groceries worth Rs.6.7 lakh.

The arrested persons were Ghewar Ram (28), a businessman from Kachiguda and Arjun Ram (21), an auto driver from Begum Bazaar.

Police said Ram, a native of Rajasthan, had come to the city a few years ago and briefly worked as a daily wage worker at a provision store at Goshamahal. As his earnings seemed meagre, he along with his friend Arjun Ram decided to sell adulterated grocery items and make easy money.

Accordingly, they procured adulterated items like tea powder, coconut oil, detergents, shampoos, mosquito repellent liquids, etc from dealers in Rajasthan and Gujarat and supplied to dealers across the State.

Based on a tip-off, the police team raided the store room at Tilak Nagar Road in Nallakunta and nabbed the two and seized the material.They were handed over to the Nallakunta police for further action.