DUSU elections: Students’ groups hold full fledged campaign ahead of 1-day silence period

Students' groups at the varsity held full fledged campaigns, with the silence period to begin at 12 pm on September 21 as per the code of conduct.

By PTI Published Date - 09:15 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Students' groups at the varsity held full fledged campaigns, with the silence period to begin at 12 pm on September 21 as per the code of conduct.

New Delhi: With two days to go for Delhi University elections, students’ groups at the varsity held full fledged campaigns, with the silence period to begin at 12 pm on September 21 as per the code of conduct.

The Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) held campaigns at Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, Khalsa College, Miranda House College, Ramjas College, Hansraj and Hindu College among others.

Voting for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) will be held on September 22.

Presidential candidate of NSUI, Hitesh Gulia, and the candidate for the post of secretary, Yakshna Sharma, held campaigns and informed the students about their manifesto that includes issues like menstrual leaves, emergency response system for distress calls and increased police patrolling outside colleges.

In its manifesto, the Congress-affiliated group also promises to ensure a violence-free campus, no fee hike and free metro passes.

Candidates of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) – the student wing of the RSS – shared their manifestos, engaged with students across college campuses, hostels, and also held door-to-door interactions.

ABVP held campaigns at Ramjas College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, College of Vocational Studies, and Aurobindo College.

The RSS-affiliated students’ group has fielded Tushar Dedha for the post of DUSU president, Sushant Dhankhad for vice-president, Aparajita and Sachin Baisla for the post of secretary and joint secretary respectively.

Meanwhile, with the slogan “vote for students’ welfare, reject money and muscle power”, the All India Students Association (AISA) held their campaigns in classrooms, hostels and PGs.

They also held rallies in campus and residential areas where students live. AISA’s manifesto for the DUSU polls includes issues like fee hike, rollback of the scheme for internal assessments, and free metro passes for students.

AISA candidate Aiyesha Ahmad Khan has filed her nomination for the post of president, Anushka Choudhary for the post of vice president, Aditya Pratap Singh for the post of secretary, and Anjali Kumari for the post of joint secretary.

The election is being held after a gap of four years. It could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.