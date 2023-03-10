| E Governance Is Not About E But Governance

‘E-Governance is not about E but Governance’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Visakhapatnam: The All-India Service Officers, including Central Staffing Scheme, and Central Secretariat Service completed their 5-day In-Service Training Program on Digital Governance and Management at the Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIMV) A.U. Campus.

The former Secretary, MeitY, J Satyanarayana, in his valedictory address, shared his thoughts and experiences with the participants through a presentation themed “Digital Transformation-Opportunities and Challenges.”

His contribution to diverse e-governance projects like Aadhar, Passport Seva, and eTaal became the foundation for the session where he strongly emphasized that E-Governance is not about E but Governance.

Satyanarayana advised the participants to look at the opportunities of digital governance space to enable presence-less services, implement feedback loops, and offer integrated services wherever possible.

He also discussed specific pressing challenges like lack of architecture and design capabilities, resistance to change, and poor data quality acting as hurdles in the digital transformation process.

He proposed effective solutions like building architecture and design capabilities through protection, privacy, and security by design, and reengineer organizational processes through elimination, optimization, standardization, automation, and self-service.

IIM V Director Prof. M. Chandrasekhar emphasized the need for digital transformation by citing the example of Singapore. He claimed that 95 per cent of citizens’ needs in Singapore are met with just one click.

He brought to the audience’s attention the potential of Fintech in the digital transformation process by stating India’s fintech adoption rate of 87 per cent, which is comparatively very high. He also encouraged the participants to collaborate with the faculty in conducting research and publishing with some good and path-breaking case studies.