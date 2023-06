Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, parts of north India

An earthquake struck Delhi and parts of North India, causing tremors and prompting further details to be awaited.

By ANI Published Date - 03:05 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital and parts of north India on Tuesday afternoon.

The quake was felt post 1:30 pm.

Further details are awaited.