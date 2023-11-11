Eastern Fleet gets new commander

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Visakhapatnam: Rear admiral Rajesh Dhankar has taken over the command of the Eastern Fleet, the sword arm of the Eastern Naval Command.

He took charge from Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh at an impressive ceremony held at the Naval Dockyard here on Friday.

The Eastern Fleet maintains a very high level of combat readiness and operational tempo and in recent times took part in various mission based and operational deployments and many bilateral and multilateral engagements with friendly foreign navies.