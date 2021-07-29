Eatala’s effigy burnt in Khammam

Mobile screenshots of a chat on social media between Madhusudhan Reddy and his associate wherein the former made some derogatory remarks against Dalits went viral

Khammam: TRS leaders in Khammam have burnt an effigy of BJP leader Eatala Rajender condemning comments against dalits by his brother-in-law and BJP leader Madhusudhan Reddy.

Angered by the remarks, TRS SC cell city president, H Prasad, leaders Kancharla Dayakar and Ambedkar Public Welfare Association leader Lingala Ravikumar and a large number of Dalits took out a protest rally at Ambedkar Centre in the city and burnt Rajender’s effigy.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, they said it was a shameful to make such vile remarks against Dalits. The BJP leaders have no respect for Dalits, they said, and demanded an apology from Madhusudhan Reddy.

The entire Dalit community has welcomed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his decision to launch Telangana Dalit Bandhu scheme for the economic empowerment of poor dalit families, they said.

The city SC cell organising secretary Namavarapu Eashwar, district committee members Arempula Veerabhadram, B Venkat, Dade Satish, P Seshagiri, Francis, Raja, David , Krishna, Vinay and others took part in the protest.

Clash erupts between BJP, TRS workers in Karimnagar

Mild tension prevailed in Huzurabad town on Thursday when BJP activists clashed with TRS workers over performing paalabhishekam to Ambedkar statue.

At one stage, they threw slippers at each other. The police arrested the clashing groups and brought the situation under control. The tension followed WhatsApp chat screenshots of Madhusudhan Reddy, brother-in-law of BJP leader Eatala Rajender, making derogatory remarks against Dalits. The screenshots went viral.

Alleging that TRS leaders were spreading fake messages to tarnish the image of Rajender, BJP leaders including his wife Eatala Jamuna Reddy, her brother Madhusudhan Reddy and others reached Ambedkar statue to perform paalakbhishekam.

While they were performing paalabhishekam, TRS workers reached the spot and raised slogans against the BJP leaders for humiliating Dalits. Both sides raised slogans and entered into a heated argument. There was some jostling between the two groups, and at one stage, they threw slippers at each other despite police efforts to calm them down.

After the police pacified the clashing groups, they staged rasta rokos in different routes on the Warangal and Jammikunta roads. The situation was brought under control after the police took TRS workers into custody and shifted them to the police station.

