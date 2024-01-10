ECDG wins Pongal Trophy Junior Cricket Championship

MA Adnan returned with an impressive 6/17 bowling figures as his side Emerging Cricketers Development Group (ECDG) registered a massive 125-run win over Muchkunda CA in final of 8th edition of Pongal Trophy Junior Cricket Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 10:30 PM

Victorious ECDG team members with the winners trophy on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: MA Adnan returned with an impressive 6/17 bowling figures as his side Emerging Cricketers Development Group (ECDG) registered a massive 125-run win over Muchkunda CA in final of 8th edition of Pongal Trophy Junior Cricket Championship organised by ECDG at HotSpot Cricket Grounds, Chilkur, Hyderabad.

Batting first, ECDG posted 286/7 in 30 overs thanks to Tabrez and Harsh Dev who scored 71 and 72 runs respectively. Rehan also joined them with a fine 57. V Ajay was the star bowler for Muchkunda picking up 6 wickets.

Later, Adnan wreaked havoc to bundle out Muchkunda CA for 161 in 26.3 overs to seal the title. Abhinav top-scored with 82 runs for the losing outfit.

Brief Scores: Final: ECDG: 286/7 in 30 overs ( Tabrez 71, Harsh Dev 72, Rehan 57; V Ajay 6/32) bt Muchkunda CA: 161 in 26.3 overs (Abhinav 82; MA Adnan 6/17); Awards: Man of the Match (Final): MA Adnan, Most Valuable Player: Abhinav, Player of the Tournament: Harsh Dev, Best Batsman: Tabrez, Best Bowler: V Ajay, Best Fielder: Ameer Shaikh, Game Changer Award: Rehan, Emerging Player: Zameer, Nihal.