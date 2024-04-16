KCR extends Sri Rama Navami greetings

He said Lord Rama was an ideal ruler for ruling his kingdom in accordance with the aspirations of his people.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 09:36 PM

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao extended greetings to people in the State on the eve of Sri Rama Navami festival.

He said Lord Rama was an ideal ruler for ruling his kingdom in accordance with the aspirations of his people.

He said that the couple of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita was a virtuous couple to the people of all generations.

He prayed to Lord Rama and Goddess Sita to bless the people of Telangana with happiness and prosperity, on the occasion.