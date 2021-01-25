Eclectic art show Shreekaaram begins in Hyderabad

The exhibition featured 30 eminent and upcoming artistes from the Telangana and other parts of the country

The art scene in Hyderabad has slowly started picking up post the pandemic giving new hope and new beginnings. Shreekaaram, an eclectic group show of exquisite artworks, curated by Annapurna M, is on display at cultural space Saptaparni near Banjara Hills.

Shreekaaram also marks the launch of art curator Annapurna’s website (annapurnacurator.com).

The 3-day-show featured selected series of works by artists from various parts of the country will also be accessible for art appreciators and connoisseurs for viewing and for making them a part of their homes and offices.

Meghana Rao, Director of My Home Group and Film Producer, Allu Bobby graced the inauguration as Chief guests and Guest of Honour. Speaking about the art show, Meghana Rao said “I truly believe that art can inspire people and inspired people possess the ability to face and change the world! I wish Annapurna and all the artistes participating in Sreekaaram, a grand success; and I’m glad to be a part of this experience along with all of you.”

Film producer Allu Bobby sharing his joy said “I’m excited to see the varied forms of artworks. I love the amalgamation of young artists’ and the most senior artists’ works for the show.” Each work promises a deep insight into an exceptional shade, anecdote, instance and nuance which is a part and parcel of life and constitutes essentially to make existence complete and meaningful.

Shreekaaram amalgamates the quintessential essence of art. It assimilates and subsumes an eclectic blend of varied genres and styles of works executed by talented artists from different parts of the country.

