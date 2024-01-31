ED attaches property worth Rs 61 lakh of Al Kabeer Exports Private Limited

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached movable property in the form of fixed deposits worth Rs 61 lakh of Al Kabeer Exports Private Limited under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), a press release said.

The ED initiated investigation on the basis of complaint filed by Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) in the Court of Special Mobile Judicial First Class Magistrate, Sangareddy, in which it complained that Al Kabeer Exports was engaged in processing of frozen buffalo meat.

The accused company obtained permission from the TSPCB that all the solid waste generated during the animal slaughter in the premises shall be properly classified and disposed off as per the norms of TSPCB. However, the company did not follow the norms prescribed by the TSPCB to treat the solid waste generated in processing of frozen buffalo meat and committed offenses under sections of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, the press release said.

ED investigation revealed that Al Kabeer Exports did not comply with the statutory requirement of treatment of hazardous solid meat waste generated in their premises. Instead, the company disposed off the hazardous waste in open area which resulted in pollution of surface and ground water in the surrounding areas, the press release said.

The ED investigation also revealed that by committing the said scheduled offense, the company generated proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 1 lakh, which has been provisionally attached, the press release from ED said, adding that further investigation is under progress.